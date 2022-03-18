Russian missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Ukraine's Lviv: mayor

Lviv is the largest city in western Ukraine and a popular tourist destination

Russian forces on Friday destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said.

Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area "but it's definitely not an airport."

At least three blasts were heard near Lviv's airport on Friday morning. A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across clear blue sky over the airport in western Ukraine at 7:30 am Friday, an AFP reporter saw.

Armed checkpoints turned motorists back from roads leading to the airport, and a local told AFP he had heard a blast earlier Friday.

Located 45 miles from the border with Poland, it has largely escaped military strikes from Russian forces in the past.

Russia relies heavily on missiles and shelling to subdue Ukraine's forces but has yet to secure any of its 10 largest cities.

Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia's assault has faltered since its troops invaded on February 24, further dashing its expectations of a swift victory and the removal of President Volodymyr Zelensky's government.