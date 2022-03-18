Biden warns Xi of ‘consequences’ if China backs Russia

Biden and Xi prioritize a diplomatic solution to the war, which China still does not blame Russia for

In a video call on Friday, US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of “consequences” if Beijing gave material support to Moscow’s assault on Kyiv, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic end to the war.

Lasting just under two hours, Biden detailed in the call efforts by the United States and its allies to respond to the invasion, such as imposing sanctions on Russia.

"[Biden] described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House said.

He "underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis,” it added.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Xi told Biden the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible and called on NATO member nations to hold a dialogue with Moscow.

The Chinese leader refrained from blaming Russia for the invasion, though.

"The top priorities now are to continue dialogue and negotiations, avoid civilian casualties, prevent a humanitarian crisis, cease fighting and end the war as soon as possible," Xi said.

He suggested that all parties should support negotiations, especially between the US and NATO with Russia to solve the security concerns of both Ukraine and Russia.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a day earlier said the Biden administration was worried China was considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine.

Washington is also concerned that China could help Russia evade economic sanctions.

Beijing denied such concerns.

Now in its fourth week, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed hundreds of civilians, reduced cities to rubble, and forced millions to flee.