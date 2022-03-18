Ukraine Report: Top stories of Russia’s invasion - Day 23

Russia continues to shell Ukraine cities as the number of refugees reaches over 3.25 million

As day 23 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine comes to an end, we take a look at the latest developments for a recap of the war.

To read the previous i24NEWS report providing a recap on day 22 of the Ukraine war

Russian airstrike hits aircraft repair plant in Lviv

Russian forces on Friday destroyed an aircraft repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv but no one was hurt, the mayor said.

Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area "but it's definitely not an airport."

US soldiers in Ukraine alive despite Russian ‘fake news’ report

Three members of the Tennessee National Guard falsely identified in a Russian media report as mercenaries killed in Ukraine are alive and well, the Tennessee National Guard said on Thursday.

The report published in Russia's Pravda newspaper identified the Americans by name, giving military ranks for them, citing information from the pro-Russian militia in Ukraine's Donetsk.

It even offered a detailed explanation for how the three were identified, using items from a backpack "near the remains of one of the militants" - including a Tennessee state flag.

The Tennessee Guard said in a statement: "They are accounted for, safe and not, as the article headline erroneously states, US mercenaries killed in Donetsk People's Republic."

Biden warns Xi of ‘consequences’ if China backs Russia

In a video call on Friday, US President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of “consequences” if Beijing gave material support to Moscow’s assault on Kyiv, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic end to the war.

Lasting just under two hours, Biden detailed in the call efforts by the United States and its allies to respond to the invasion, such as imposing sanctions on Russia.

"[Biden] described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House said.

Israel coordinated field hospital in Ukraine with Russia

Israel reportedly coordinated the plan to set up a field hospital in Ukraine with Russia, giving Moscow the coordinates to ensure it is not attacked, Walla! News reported Friday.

The report cited two Israeli officials, noting that Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi met with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov last week, updating him on plans.

None dead in Mariupol theater bombing

A Russian strike on a theater sheltering civilians in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol badly wounded one person but did not kill anyone, the city's authorities said.

Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 130 people were saved after the bombing on Wednesday, but that "hundreds" are still trapped in the rubble. - AFP

3.25 million refugees

More than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the United Nations said, with more than two million crossing the border into Poland. - AFP