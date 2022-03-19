'Sometimes yellow is just yellow': Russia dismisses reports of cosmonaut protest

Attire 'doesn't represent message of support for Ukraine'

Three Russian cosmonauts on Saturday arrived at the International Space Station clad in yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors matching the Ukrainian flag.

Russia's space agency dismissed Western media reports suggesting the choice of attire represented a message of support for Ukraine.

"Sometimes yellow is just yellow," according to a message posted to the official Telegram channel of the Roscosmos space agency.

"The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colors of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from ... To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy."

Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin was more acerbic, saying on his personal Telegram channel that Russian cosmonauts had no sympathy for Ukrainian nationalists.

In a live-streamed news conference from the ISS on Friday, veteran cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, the mission commander, was asked about the suits.

"Every crew picks a color that looks different. It was our turn to pick a colour," he said. "The truth is, we had accumulated a lot of yellow fabric, so we needed to use it up. That's why we had to wear yellow flight suits."