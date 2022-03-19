Ukraine: At least 847 civilians killed in invasion, UN says

The real toll expected to be considerably higher

The UN human rights office said that at least 847 civilians were killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as Saturday.

More than three weeks into the invasion, the Russians are largely bogged down outside major cities and resort to shelling military fortifications and civilian infrastructure and residential areas alike.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

The real toll is thought to be considerably higher since the group, which has a large monitoring team in the country, was not able to verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency reported earlier in the day that over 3.3 million refugees fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion while nearly 6.5 million are thought to be internally displaced within the country.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said 3,328,692 Ukrainians left since the war began on February 24.

"People continue to flee because they are afraid of bombs, airstrikes and indiscriminate destruction," said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.