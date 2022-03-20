Turkey: Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on 'critical' issues

The Turkish FM says he is hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides do not backtrack from progress

Turkey's foreign minister said that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on "critical" issues in an interview published on Sunday.

He added that he was hopeful for a ceasefire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress.

Foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met earlier this month with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu; however, the discussions did not yield concrete results.

Cavusoglu told Turkish daily Hurriyet that there had been "rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects."

"We can say we are hopeful for a ceasefire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions," he said, without elaborating on the issues.

Cavusoglu also traveled to Russia and Ukraine last week for talks with Lavrov and Kuleba.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, speaking to al Jazeera television, said the two sides were getting closer on four key issues. He cited: Russia's demand for Ukraine to renounce ambitions to join NATO, demilitarization, what Russia refers to as "de-Nazification" and the protection of the Russian language in Ukraine.

Turkey, a member of NATO, shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and maintains good relations with both, offering to mediate.

Ankara has voiced support for Ukraine while also opposing Western sanctions on Moscow over the invasion.