Zelensky questions Israel's support for Ukraine in speech to parliament

'What is it? Indifference? Sitting on the fence? I'm leaving an open question for you to answer'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday asked why Israel wasn't doing more to support his country in a virtual address to Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

"Why are we still urging countries to help? I'm looking at you. What is it? Indifference? Sitting on the fence? I'm leaving an open question for you to answer. Indifference kills. Calculations and interests kill. You can navigate interests but not between good and bad," Zelensky said.

While praising Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, Zelensky questioned why the Jewish state has not provided ammunition to Ukraine and didn't impose sanctions on Russia.

"Ukrainians made the choice 80 years ago to save Jews. Now, Israeli people need to choose to make a similar decision," the Ukrainian leader remarked.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy introduced Zelensky, thanking him for being a "friend of Israel" and expressing sympathy with the Ukrainian people "being attacked at their home."

Levy called Russia's military invasion a "blunt violation of the world order" and urged a "speedy end to the war."

Zelensky compared the date of Russia's invasion to the February 24, 1920 founding of the Nazi party, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to "terminate" Ukraine.

"The Final Solution is now directed at us," Zelensky said.

He also invoked the late Israeli prime minister Golda Meir, who was born in Kyiv, using her words that "we would like to live but our neighbors want to see us dead."

The speech was broadcast on a big screen at Tel Aviv's Habima Square at a rally in support of Ukraine.