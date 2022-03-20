Israeli lawmakers criticize Zelensky's Holocaust comparisons

'The comparison to the atrocities of the Holocaust and the Final Solution is outrageous'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made several references to the Holocaust during Sunday's virtual address to Israel's parliament, the Knesset, drawing criticism from some lawmakers who heard the speech.

The embattled leader's remarks about Ukrainians saving Jews during World War II in particular elicited condemnation from certain members of the Knesset.

"Ukrainians made the choice 80 years ago to save Jews. Now, Israeli people need to choose to make a similar decision," the Ukrainian leader remarked, in reference to Russia's invasion of his country.

MK Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionist party, slammed Zelensky's "outrageous and unfounded comparison to the Holocaust, and his attempt to rewrite history and erase the involvement of the Ukrainian people in the extermination of the Jews in it."

While Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial, recognizes 2,673 Ukrainians who helped Jews during the Nazi genocide, the US Holocaust Memorial Museum website states that Ukrainians assisted the Germans in mass executions of Jews in the country.

Historians point to the Ukrainian Auxiliary Police in particular for having participated in massacres of Jews in Ukraine.

Zelensky also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to "terminate" the Ukrainians similar to what Hitler attempted with the Jews of Europe.

"The Final Solution is now directed at us," Zelensky said.

Israel's Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel from the Blue and White party said that he "respects the president of Ukraine and supports the Ukrainian people in heart and deed, but the terrible history of the Holocaust cannot be rewritten — genocide that was committed even on Ukrainian soil. The war is terrible but the comparison to the atrocities of the Holocaust and the Final Solution is outrageous."

MK Orit Strook of the Religious Zionism party called the Nazi and Holocaust terminology "out of place."