US official: Reports of Ukraine deportations ‘disturbing’ if true

'It is unconscionable for Russia to force Ukrainian citizens into Russia'

The United States’ envoy to the United Nations called reports of Ukrainian citizens being deported by force “disturbing” if true after Mariupol’s city council said thousands of the city’s inhabitants were abducted to Russia.

On Saturday, Mariupol’s city council claimed in a statement on its Telegram channel that “several thousand Mariupol residents were deported [into] the Russian territory” last week.

“The occupiers illegally took people from the Livoberezhniy district and from the shelter in the sports club building, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from the constant bombing,” it continued.

This report could not be independently verified, but last week, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it was evacuating refugees from Mariupol and bringing them into the country, according to the state-owned RIA news agency.

Washington’s UN envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that while she could not confirm the veracity of the Telegram reports, it is concerning nonetheless.

‘I've only heard it. I can't confirm it,” the official said during a “State of the Union” broadcast on CNN.

“But I can say it is disturbing. It is unconscionable for Russia to force Ukrainian citizens into Russia and put them in what will basically be concentration and prisoner camps.”