Ukraine Report: The top stories on day 25 of Russia's invasion

Clashes continue in day 25 of Moscow's invasion into neighboring Ukraine

As day 25 of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine draws to a close, we look at today's top stories for a review of the conflict's biggest developments.

Ukraine says Russia bombs Mariupol school sheltering 400

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused Russian forces of bombing a school in the besieged city of Mariupol where some 400 people, including women and children, were sheltering.

Mariupol has been one of the main targets of Russia's attacks, as shelling hammered the eastern Ukrainian port for days causing a near-total communication blackout.

"Yesterday, the Russian occupiers dropped bombs on an art school No 12," the city council said on Telegram, adding that around 400 women, children, and elderly people were sheltering there.

The building was destroyed, the council said in a statement.

Moscow TV war protester urges other Russians to speak up

The Russian editor who protested Moscow's invasion of Ukraine during a state TV news broadcast called Sunday for other Russians to speak out against the "gruesome war."

While working for Channel One television in Moscow, Marina Ovsyannikova barged onto the set of an evening newscast Monday, holding a poster reading "No War."

She was subsequently detained, fined $280, and then freed pending possible further prosecution, but has turned down a French offer of asylum.

On Sunday she described to US media her decision to protest as "spontaneous," but said a sense of deep dissatisfaction with her government had been building for years - a feeling she said many of her colleagues shared. - AFP

US official: Reports of Ukraine deportations ‘disturbing’ if true

The United States’ envoy to the United Nations called reports of Ukrainian citizens being deported by force “disturbing” if true after Mariupol’s city council said thousands of the city’s inhabitants were abducted to Russia.

On Saturday, Mariupol’s city council claimed in a statement on its Telegram channel that “several thousand Mariupol residents were deported [into] the Russian territory” last week.

This report could not be independently verified, but last week, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it was evacuating refugees from Mariupol and bringing them into the country, according to the state-owned RIA news agency.

Washington’s UN envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that while she could not confirm the veracity of the Telegram reports, it is concerning nonetheless.

Zelensky questions Israel's support for Ukraine in speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday asked why Israel wasn't doing more to support his country in a virtual address to Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

"Why are we still urging countries to help? I'm looking at you. What is it? Indifference? Sitting on the fence? I'm leaving an open question for you to answer. Indifference kills. Calculations and interests kill. You can navigate interests but not between good and bad," Zelensky said.

While praising Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, Zelensky questioned why the Jewish state has not provided ammunition to Ukraine and didn't impose sanctions on Russia.

"Ukrainians made the choice 80 years ago to save Jews. Now, Israeli people need to choose to make a similar decision," the Ukrainian leader remarked.

Israeli lawmakers criticize Zelensky's Holocaust comparisons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made several references to the Holocaust during Sunday's virtual address to Israel's parliament, the Knesset, drawing criticism from some lawmakers who heard the speech.

The embattled leader's remarks about Ukrainians saving Jews during World War II in particular elicited condemnation from certain members of the Knesset.

"Ukrainians made the choice 80 years ago to save Jews. Now, Israeli people need to choose to make a similar decision," the Ukrainian leader remarked, in reference to Russia's invasion of his country.

MK Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionist party, slammed Zelensky's "outrageous and unfounded comparison to the Holocaust, and his attempt to rewrite history and erase the involvement of the Ukrainian people in the extermination of the Jews in it."

