Ukraine rejects Russian call for Mariupol's surrender

Deputy PM tells Russia: 'just open the corridor'

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Monday rejected a call by a Russian general for Mariupol to lay down its arms.

“There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms,” she told the Ukrainian news agency Ukrayinska Pravda.

“We have already informed the Russian side about this," she said. "It's a deliberate manipulation and it's a real hostage situation."

“Just open the corridor,” she said, referring to Russia’s offer of a humanitarian corridor to the city’s besieged population.

Russia earlier delivered an ultimatum to Mariupol, demanding a surrender by 5 am Moscow time, Reuters reported. After that, from 10 am to 5 pm, both civilians and unarmed personnel would be allowed to leave the city.

“Lay down your arms," said the head of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, according to the country’s defense ministry.

"A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed," Mizintsev said. "All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol."

This comes as bombardments on Ukrainian cities continue, including a deadly attack Sunday night on Kyiv.

Mariupol, which is on the Black Sea near the border with Russia, has endured some of the heaviest bombardment since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Some 10 percent of Mariupol's 450,000 inhabitants have fled over the past week, according to local officials.