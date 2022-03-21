Zelensky says Ukraine 'grateful' for Israeli mediation efforts

President suggests peace talks with Russia could take place in Jerusalem

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Israel for its mediation efforts with Russia during his nightly video address Sunday.

The embattled leader earlier in the evening questioned the Jewish state's commitment to Ukraine in a virtual speech to Israel's parliament, the Knesset, but took a more conciliatory tone in the video update posted to social media.

“Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it,” Zelensky said.

“The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett, is trying to find a way of holding talks. And we are grateful for this. We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem,” the president continued.

Zelensky said that Israel's capital was "the right place to find peace. If possible."

The remarks stood in stark contrast to his comments just hours earlier, in which Zelensky told Israeli lawmakers that Israel was not doing enough to support Ukraine.

"Why are we still urging countries to help? I'm looking at you. What is it? Indifference? Sitting on the fence? I'm leaving an open question for you to answer. Indifference kills. Calculations and interests kill. You can navigate interests but not between good and bad," Zelensky said.

His Nazi and Holocaust comparisons during the speech drew condemnation from some Knesset members.

Israel's Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel of the Blue and White party called the Holocaust comparisons "outrageous," while MK Orit Strook of the Religious Zionism party called it "out of place."