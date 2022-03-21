Israeli parliament delegation to visit Ukraine-Hungary border crossings

Knesset members will also meet Jewish refugees in Budapest before their immigration to Israel

A delegation from Israel's parliament, the Knesset, and the Jewish Agency this week will visit the border crossings between Ukraine and Hungary, the Knesset said in a statement.

The visit is part of Israel's Operation Immigrants Come Home, which is facilitating the mass aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel) of Ukrainian Jews and their families fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The delegation will include MKs Edith Silman (Yamina), Miri Regev (Likud), Yevgeny Soba (Yisrael Beiteinu), Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid), Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) and Haim Biton (Shas).

During the visit, the MKs will meet with Israeli staff from the Jewish Agency and its program, Nativ, which helps immigrants from the former Soviet Union reconnect with their Jewish heritage.

Before Wednesday's visit to the border crossings, the delegation on Tuesday is scheduled to visit the Jewish Agency's Aliyah Center in Budapest where they will meet with Jewish refugees who fled the war and are preparing to make aliyah to Israel.

A total of 273 refugees from Ukraine arrived to Israel on Sunday, with another 330 more expected to land at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday.

Since the start of Russia's invasion, Israel has welcomed 5,856 immigrants from Ukraine.