EU: High risk of child trafficking as Ukrainians flee to Europe

'There is a huge risk of vulnerable children being trafficked'

The European Union's migration commissioner warned on Monday that Ukrainian children are in danger of being trafficked as they flee their country from the Russian invasion.

Ylva Johansson told a news conference in Estonia that about half of 3.3 million Ukrainians who fled to EU countries since the start of the war were children, and "many more millions" were expected to come, according to Reuters.

Ukraine has many orphans and children born through surrogate mothers who were not picked up by parents, which increases the risk of abduction or forced adoption, she said.

"There is a huge risk of vulnerable children being trafficked," she continued, according to Reuters.

She stated that only very few unaccompanied children were reported at EU borders thus far, with only a few reports of trafficking.

However, police forces, activists and Ukraine's women organizations had signaled some "alarming" cases, she said, noting that in past situations of mass migration, these abuses were common.

"We should not wait until we have proof of a lot of trafficking because then it may be too late," Johansson said, adding that an extensive awareness campaign on this risk had to be carried out immediately, according to Reuters.

She also said that risks could surface at borders where criminals disguised as helpers could take advantage of vulnerable people, offering shelter to arriving migrants.