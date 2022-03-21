Ukraine urges China to ‘play an important role’ in peace efforts

'We share Beijing’s position on the need to find a political solution to the war'

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged China on Monday to leverage its position as a “global power” to bring the war with Russia to an end.

“For decades, the Ukrainian-Chinese relations have been based on mutual respect, understanding and benefit,” Kuleba said on his official Twitter account.

“We share Beijing’s position on the need to find a political solution to the war against Ukraine and call on China as a global power to play an important role in this effort.”

On Saturday, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak also urged Beijing to make the “right decision” and denounce Moscow’s “barbarism.”

Although the West continues to call on China to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Beijing has remained largely silent.

Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the United States, argued over Twitter on Sunday that denunciation would not bring about peace.

“Condemnation doesn't solve the problem. We urge for [an] immediate ceasefire and will continue to promote peace talks,” the official said.

Beijing’s ties to Moscow have come under greater scrutiny amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the relationship is drawing concern from Kyiv’s allies in Washington.

The US recently increased pressure on Beijing over the war in Ukraine - on Friday, President Joe Biden spoke with China’s President Xi Jinping and warned the leader of “consequences” should the People’s Republic provide material support to Russia.