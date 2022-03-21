Ukraine Report: The top stories on Russia's invasion - Day 26

Fighting continues on day 26 of Moscow's invasion into neighboring Ukraine

As day 26 of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine draws to a close, we look at today's top stories for a review of the conflict's biggest developments.

Israeli team departs for Ukraine to set up field hospital

An Israeli team of over 100 medical personnel took off for Poland on Monday, from there traveling to western Ukraine to set up a field hospital to provide medical aid for Ukrainian refugees.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid attended a special ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport before the flight departed.

"Be proud of all the actions taken by the state of Israel - shipments of medicines, the establishment of a field hospital as well as operations in other dimensions," Bennett said.

"There aren't many countries that operate on such scales and this is a very important expression by our country, Israel, who has the ability and the tools to provide assistance."

Ukraine rejects Russia's ultimatums

Russia gave the besieged city of Mariupol until 5:00 am on March 21 to surrender.

Ukraine rejected the ultimatum, saying the bombed-out port city, where bodies have been piling up on the streets, is bolstering Ukraine's defenses. "Today Mariupol is saving Kyiv, Dnipro and Odessa," Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov argued.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also said Monday that Ukraine could not fulfil "Russian ultimatums," and claimed Moscow was sought to "destroy" his country.

"Ukraine cannot fulfil Russian ultimatums. We should be destroyed first, then their ultimatum would be fulfilled," he told local media. He said Moscow wanted Ukraine to "hand over" Kharkiv, Mariupol and Kyiv, adding that neither the people of those cities "or me, as president, can do this." - AFP

Ukraine urges China to ‘play an important role’ in peace efforts

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged China on Monday to leverage its position as a “global power” to bring the war with Russia to an end.

“For decades, the Ukrainian-Chinese relations have been based on mutual respect, understanding and benefit,” Kuleba said on his official Twitter account.

“We share Beijing’s position on the need to find a political solution to the war against Ukraine and call on China as a global power to play an important role in this effort.”

Biden to US firms: Prepare ‘immediately’ for possible cyberattacks

President Joe Biden on Monday warned businesses in the United States to "immediately" prepare their defenses against potential Russian cyberattacks, citing “evolving intelligence” on Moscow.

"If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," he said in a statement.

Biden said Washington obtained "evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks."

He cautioned that Moscow could target US firms in response to the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and urged the private sector to implement cyber defense best practices to prepare.

Red Cross chief heads to Moscow, hopes to secure POW visits

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Monday he will travel to Moscow this week for talks about the conflict in Ukraine, including efforts to secure visits with detainees.

Peter Maurer told AFP he would travel to the Russian capital on Tuesday, nearly a month after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

He noted that he expects to meet with high-level defense and foreign ministries officials in the following days, and hoped to make progress on issues the ICRC has been raising as the caretaker of the Geneva Conventions, regarding "prisoners of war, the deceased, the conduct of hostilities."

The trip follows Maurer's visit to Ukraine last week, and he said he received "very positive indications" from both sides "with regard to our mandate and role under the Geneva Conventions."

