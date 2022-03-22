Biden says Putin weighing use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

Putin's 'back is against the wall... he's considering using both' chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said Monday that Moscow’s false accusations that Kyiv has biological and chemical weapons indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his assault on Ukraine.

Biden said that Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags," Biden said, referring to operations conducted by a government to discredit its opponents. These schemes include sowing information that the US holds chemical and biological weapons in Europe, an assertion that is "simply not true," the president said.

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those,” the US leader added, without citing evidence.

The remarks echoed comments by officials in Washington and allied countries who accused Russia of spreading false information about Ukraine’s biological weapons program to possibly set the stage for launching its own chemical attacks.

Russia’s Defense Ministry previously accused Ukraine of planning a chemical attack against its own people to accuse Moscow of using such weaponry.

Earlier this month, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, warning him of consequences for “any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.”

Biden also said Russia used a hypersonic missile to destroy a weapons depot on Saturday “because it’s the only thing they can get through with absolute certainty.”

An official of the Biden administration clarified that Biden was confirming Russia’s use of the advanced missile, but noted that the impact of the attack was unknown.