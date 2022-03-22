Pro-Kremlin website publishes Russian death toll, before removing figures

The website claims that it was hacked and that the figure of 9,861 Russian soldiers dead is inaccurate

A Russian pro-Kremlin tabloid published an article on Tuesday, stating that nearly 10,000 Russian personnel have been killed in Ukraine since the February 24 invasion, before promptly removing the number.

The article, published on Komsomolskaya Pravda, reported that 9,861 Russian soldiers were killed and 16,153 were wounded since the beginning of the war. The article appeared to cite Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Several hours later, the numbers were removed from the website, republished without the casualty figure, and instead, with a disclaimer:

"On March 21, access to the administrator interface was hacked on the Komsomolskaya Pravda website, and a fake figure was made in this publication about the situation around the special operation in Ukraine," the website posted, using the official phrase Russians use to refer to the invasion of Ukraine.

"Inaccurate information was immediately removed."

The 9,861 figure is far higher than previous numbers released by Russia, Moscow confirming on March 2 that 498 of its troops were killed and 1,597 injured. Moscow has not updated the figures since.

It is a criminal offense in Russia to report anything other than official figures, according to the BBC.

Western officials think Russia's casualty count is far more extensive, conservatively estimating 7,000 Russian troops have died in Ukraine as of March 16, the New York Times reported.

Ukrainian officials report numbers even higher, claiming 15,300 Russian personnel have died as of Tuesday. However, this figure has not been confirmed by any independent party.