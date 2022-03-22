Israeli field hospital opens in western Ukraine

'Or mission is to make sure that Ukrainian people know that they are not alone'

Israel's field hospital in western Ukraine officially opened on Tuesday following the arrival of medical personnel in the war-torn country.

The team includes doctors, nurses, medical lab workers, medical engineers, pharmacists and logistics and operational personnel.

They will provide medical services to Ukrainians fleeing the war. Alongside the team, 17 tons of equipment were shipped for refugees.

"Or mission is to make sure that Ukrainian people know that they are not alone," Prof. Yoel Hareven, director of the "Shining Star" field hospital said at the opening. "There are too many stories, reminders, that we have a clear moral obligation not to look away. As human beings, as medical professionals, as Jews."

Maksym Kozytskyy, regional governor of Lviv, thanked the Israeli medical team.

"We need to move forward in these small joint steps. Thank you for the initiative of providing help to our citizens who need it, but this is only the first step. I hope there will be next steps, like supplying weapons and closing the sky and it will enable peaceful existence of our peoples in the world," Kozytskyy said.

The team of over 100 medical personnel took off from Ben Gurion Airport on Monday. They flew to Poland before heading to Ukraine.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid attended a special ceremony before the flight departed.

"Be proud of all the actions taken by the state of Israel — shipments of medicines, the establishment of a field hospital as well as operations in other dimensions," Bennett said.

"There aren't many countries that operate on such scales and this is a very important expression by our country, Israel, who has the ability and the tools to provide assistance."