'Holocaust by Bullets' priest to document Russian war crimes in Ukraine

French priest teaming with Babyn Yar memorial to document alleged war crimes

Father Patrick Desbois, the French priest who documented the mass killing of Jews in Ukraine during the Holocaust, is teaming with the Babyn Yar memorial to document alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, The Times of Israel reports.

“Almost 20 years ago, my organization Yahad In Unum and I began to investigate the Holocaust by Bullets crimes committed in Ukraine followed by other countries, in each village occupied by the Nazi units,” Desbois said in a statement.

“I never thought that in 2022, I would need to once again be investigating war crimes on these same lands.”

Yahad In Unum along with a unit created by the Babyn Yar memorial will collect testimonies and evidence of civilians being targeted by Russian forces.

The aim of the research is to aid in international war crimes investigations.

In 2004, Desbois set out to locate the estimated 2,500 sites in Ukraine where Nazi mobile killing units called Einsatzgruppen shot at close range Jewish men, women and children, burying them in mass graves.

He wrote a book about his research published in 2008, titled "The Holocaust by Bullets: A Priest's Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of 1.5 Million Jews."