Weather group shares Western data with Moscow despite risks

Experts are concerned that the weather information could prove tactically beneficial to Russia

Though a number of similar agencies ceased their cooperation with Russia, one European meteorology organization continues to provide Moscow with data on Western weather conditions - and experts say the information could impact possible plans for chemical or biological weapon use.

The Germany-based European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), a body which monitors weather, climate and the environment from space, is still sending weather data to Russia, though three other similar agencies chose to stop.

A representative for the organization said that EUMETSAT no longer sends Moscow and Minsk data from European Union satellites, but it continues to provide information obtained by other European satellites - including weather data.

“The EUMETSAT position is that the global and free exchange of meteorological data has been hugely important in supporting global weather forecasting and this is how we have operated so far,” Paul Counet, the organization’s communications head, explained.

He added that “the situation is moving fast” and that a special council would convene on Tuesday to decide whether the arrangement would continue.

However, a number of experts are concerned that the weather information could prove tactically beneficial to Russia should the country decide to use chemical or biological weapons.

“If, hypothetically, you’re planning an attack where you are spraying out a cloud of chemicals or pathogens you will need to take meteorological data into account,” Filippa Lentzos, an expert on biological threats and King’s College London lecturer, told Reuters.

“You wouldn’t want this stuff blowing back on your own forces!”