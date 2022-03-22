Nobel Peace Prize winner to auction medal for Ukraine’s refugees

Muratov is calling on auction houses to sell his medal to aid the millions of Ukrainian refugees

Nobel Peace Prize co-winner Dmitry Muratov announced on Tuesday that he will auction off his medal in order to raise money for the refugees in Ukraine.

Muratov, who is the editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-critical Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, received the award jointly with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa last year for what Prize organizers praised as their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.”

Now, Muratov is calling on auction houses to sell his medal to aid the millions of refugees displaced by clashes in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506199097908281348 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Novaya Gazeta and I have decided to donate the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Medal to the Ukrainian Refugee Fund,” Muratov said in an article.

“There are already over 10 million refugees. I ask the auction houses to respond and put up for auction this world-famous award.”

The editor and the Novaya Gazeta additionally said that five things must be done “right away” in regards to ending the conflict in Ukraine.

“Stop combat fire, exchange prisoners, release the bodies of the dead, provide humanitarian corridors and assistance, and support refugees,” Muratov said.

At the beginning of March, the Novaya Gazeta also said it would take down articles on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to Moscow’s censorship on critical coverage of the conflict.