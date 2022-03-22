Ukraine Report: The biggest stories 27 days into Russia's invasion

Fighting continues on day 27 of Moscow's invasion into neighboring Ukraine

As day 27 of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine draws to a close, we look at today's top stories for a recap of the conflict's biggest developments.

'Powerful bombs' rock Ukraine's besieged Mariupol

Two "super powerful bombs" rocked Mariupol on Tuesday as Ukrainian authorities made a fresh attempt at rescuing civilians from the besieged port city which has suffered relentless shelling since Russia's invasion began almost a month ago.

More than 200,000 people are trapped in the strategic city described by those who managed to escape as a "freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings," Human Rights Watch said, quoting figures provided by a local official.

"We know that there will not be enough space for everyone" on Tuesday, but "we will try to carry out the evacuation until we have gotten all the inhabitants of Mariupol out," vowed Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk in a video address.

Two "super powerful bombs" slammed into the city even as rescue efforts were ongoing, said Mariupol local authorities, without giving an immediate toll. - AFP

Pro-Kremlin website publishes Russian death toll, before removing figures

A Russian pro-Kremlin tabloid published an article on Tuesday, stating that nearly 10,000 Russian personnel have been killed in Ukraine since the February 24 invasion, before promptly removing the number.

The article, published on Komsomolskaya Pravda, reported that 9,861 Russian soldiers were killed and 16,153 were wounded since the beginning of the war. The article appeared to cite Igor Konashenkov, an official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Israeli field hospital opens in western Ukraine

Israel's field hospital in western Ukraine officially opened on Tuesday following the arrival of medical personnel in the war-torn country.

The team includes doctors, nurses, medical lab workers, medical engineers, pharmacists and logistics and operational personnel.

They will provide medical services to Ukrainians fleeing the war. Alongside the team, 17 tons of equipment were shipped for refugees.

US says it has not seen Chinese arms shipments to Russia

The United States has not seen evidence of any recent Chinese weapons shipments to its ally Russia as Moscow wages its war in Ukraine, a top US official said Tuesday.

Washington has raised concerns about Beijing helping Moscow in the midst of the bloody but stalled invasion.

"We have not seen... the provision of military equipment by China to Russia. But of course, this is something we are monitoring closely," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. - AFP

NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was invited to address a special NATO summit Thursday discussing the Russian invasion of his country, an official said.

"President Zelensky is invited to address the NATO summit via video link," a NATO official said Tuesday. "This will be an opportunity for allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelensky about the dire situation facing the people of Ukraine because of Russia's aggression." - AFP