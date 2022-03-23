Pentagon: Ukrainian forces ‘going after’ Russians

Russian forces are 'frustrated' and 'slowed, and some of that is due... to their own ineptitude'

Ukraine forces are reversing the battlefield momentum against invading Russian troops in some areas to reclaim ground in recent days, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The Ukrainians are "in places and at times going on an offensive," US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told CNN News.

"They are going after Russians and pushing them out of places where the Russians have been in the past," he said, particularly in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

"We have seen this now increase over the last few days."

Kirby said he could not confirm reports from Ukrainian officials that they retook at least one town and expect to take more in the coming days.

But it would be "consistent with the kind of fighting and the kinds of capabilities we have seen the Ukrainians use," he said.

As for the Russians, he echoed Western analysts who say the invading forces have become bogged down.

"They are running out of fuel. They're running out of food. They are not integrating their operations in a joint manner the way you would think a modern military would," Kirby said.

He added that Russian commanders "aren't necessarily talking to one another," and that there were communication problems between air and ground forces.

The Russians are "frustrated" and "stalled," he said, citing the fact Moscow's forces have failed to take control of population centers beyond two areas around Kherson and Melitopol in the south.

"They are slowed. And some of that... is due to their own ineptitude."