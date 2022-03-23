Ukraine Report: The top stories on day 28 of Russia's invasion

Fighting continues on day 28 of Moscow's invasion into neighboring Ukraine

As day 28 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine ends, we look at today's top stories for a recap of the biggest developments in the fighting and diplomacy.

Moscow says completed two prisoner swaps with Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks with CNN News

"We’ve been trying to convey our concerns to the world... but no one would listen to us. It was the decision to launch a special military operation to get rid of anti-Russia."

Reports emerge of Russian soldiers suffering from frostbite

Since the first week of the invasion reports appeared detailing logistics failing within the Russian force, causing delays, operational failures and even the abandonment of armored vehicles. These problems could be escalating with reports now emerging of Russia soldiers suffering from frostbite.

Russian journalist killed in Kyiv shelling

A Russian journalist for the investigative news outlet The Insider was killed when Russian troops shelled a residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital, the outlet said Wednesday.

Oksana Baulina, who previously also worked for Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption group, "died under fire in Kyiv" while "filming the destruction" caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website. — AFP

Russia limits access to Google News

Russia's media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to "false" information about Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday.

The decision was taken at the request of the Russian General Prosecutor's Office, according to a statement by the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor cited by the agencies. — AFP

Renault announces immediate suspension of work at Moscow factory

French automobile manufacturer Renault announced on Wednesday night the immediate suspension of work at its Moscow factory.

The move comes as calls to boycott the company grew louder following Renault's Monday reopening of its Russian manufacturing plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday in a speech by videolink to the French parliament called on French companies to exit the Russian market.

“French companies must quit the Russian market,” Zelensky said during a 15-minute video address to MPs.

“Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin and others must stop sponsoring the Russian war machine."

