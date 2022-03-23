Report: Israel denied Ukraine access to Pegasus spyware

Concerns over Russia's reaction drove Israel's decision to block sale of surveillance technology, sources say

Israel blocked Ukraine from purchasing NSO Group's Pegasus spyware over concerns about Russia's reaction to the deal, a joint investigation by the Guardian and Washington Post has revealed.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspapers report that Ukrainian officials lobbied for the surveillance technology dating back to at least 2019 but were denied access by Israel's Defense Ministry.

The Pegasus spyware can be used to hack mobile devices and intercept phone conversations, among other capabilities.

An investigation this past summer revealed that the spyware was allegedly being used by governments to target journalists, activists, citizens and political opposition leaders.

NSO defends Pegasus as an important tool to target criminals and terrorists and allegations of abuse.

Israel's Defense Ministry gives final approval to sell the technology to government clients.

The sources said that blocking Ukraine from accessing Pegasus "reflected a reluctance to agitate Russia, which has a close intelligence relationship with Israel."

NSO said in a statement that it "continues to be subjected to inaccurate media reports regarding alleged clients, which are based on hearsay, political innuendo and untruths."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been highly critical of Israel for what he regards as the Jewish state's lack of support for Ukraine as it fights off Russia's military invasion.