US to announce new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, politicians

'We, the United States, will announce a package of sanctions designations tomorrow'

A top United States official said Wednesday that new sanctions will be announced against Russian "political figures" and the wealthy elite close to President Vladimir Putin known as oligarchs.

"We, the United States, will announce a package of sanctions designations tomorrow that relate both to political figures, oligarchs... as well as entities," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said aboard Air Force One, which was en route to Brussels for NATO and EU summits on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sullivan said Western partners were also looking to "coordinate on sanctions enforcement so that Russian efforts to evade the sanctions can be dealt with effectively."

The new round of sanctions to be announced on Thursday will reportedly target most officials in Russia’s State Duma, the government’s lower parliamentary house, according to internal documents seen by the Wall Street Journal.

These new sanctions are expected to impact over 300 members of the body, the WSJ reported on Wednesday, in addition to a number of Russian oligarchs - imposing penalties on a total of 400 people.

Washington and other Western allies of Kyiv are continuing to coordinate jointly on their efforts to bolster pressure against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, and the new sanctions are expected to be announced during President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe.