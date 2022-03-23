Russian journalist for independent outlet killed in Kyiv shelling

'We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including... Russian war crimes'

A Russian journalist for the investigative news outlet The Insider, Oksana Baulina, was killed when Russian troops shelled a residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital, the outlet said Wednesday.

An additional civilian was killed during the incident, and two others accompanying Baulina were wounded, the news site explained.

Baulina "died under fire in Kyiv" while "filming the destruction" caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website.

In addition to her time with the news site, the journalist previously also worked for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption group.

When the Navalny organization she worked for was classified as an “extremist” organization by Moscow, Baulina left Russia so she could continue covering corruption in the government with The Insider.

She later traveled to Ukraine to report on the conflict there for the Latvia-based news site, and The Insider said it will continue its coverage of the war.

“We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas which result in the deaths of civilians and journalists,” the site announced.

Baulina is one of several journalists and media workers killed while covering the war in Ukraine - documentary filmmaker and United States national Brent Renaud was also shot and killed earlier in March while working on a project about the region’s refugees.