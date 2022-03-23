US accuses Russia of war crimes after reviewing intelligence

'We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions'

The United States formally accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine on Wednesday after an examination of information obtained from “public and intelligence sources.”

“Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The official said that a number of the sites targeted by Russia were “clearly identifiable as in-use by civilians” - citing the Russian strike on a theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Satellite images taken before the theater strike indicated that the Russian word for children was written outside the building in large letters to alert Russian planes to the vulnerable civilians inside.

Blinken also pointed to the Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, and said that Moscow is using the same strategy it employed in Chechnya and Syria by targeting civilians.

“The US government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information we gather with allies, partners, and international institutions and organizations, as appropriate,” the official said.

“We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions.”

The formal declaration arrived after a number of Washington officials - including President Joe Biden - independently expressed their beliefs that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.