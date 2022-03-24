Ukraine Report: 1 month into Russia's military invasion

The fighting continues in Ukraine one month after Russian tanks rolled across the border

Exactly one month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine - 29 days in total - fighting and diplomatic efforts to halt the war continue. For a full summary of today's events, including the biggest stories from within Ukraine and the international stage surrounding it, read on.

NATO summit held in Belgium to discuss Western response

The one month anniversary of Russia's invasion was dominated by the gathering of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels to discuss the alliance's response to the crisis.

NATO announced that it would form four new battle groups to be stationed in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria - in addition to the existing four battle groups present in the Baltic states and Poland.

100,000 trapped in Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says almost 100,000 people are still trapped in the ruins of Mariupol, after more than 7,000 escaped on Tuesday.

Human Rights Watch describes the southern port city as a "freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings."

EU assesses impact of continued supply shortages in energy, food sectors

As part of contingency planning for a protracted curtailment of trade between the European Union and Russia, the bloc examined scenarios including a hard stop next winter to all gas imports from Moscow.

“We are reassessing scenarios for partial and full disruption of gas laws from Russia next winter to help member states revise their gas supply contingency plans,” European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.

The war in Ukraine is affecting the cost of living in a number of countries - partly because Russia and Ukraine are both larger exporters of wheat, and also because of the higher cost of transporting food associated with high energy prices.

Canada to boost oil exports to meet needs of Western allies

Canada declared that it will bolster its oil exports by approximately five percent in order to combat supply shortages after Western powers turned from Russia's energy exports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our European friends and allies need Canada and others to step up. They're telling us they need our help in getting off Russian oil and gas in the short term," Canada's Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced in a statement.

Belarus opposition leader urges country's soldiers not to attack Ukraine

Belarus' exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on Belarusian troops to not participate in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and praised volunteer fighters who are defending Ukrainians.

"Our Belarusian soldiers understand that Ukrainians are our brothers and sisters and we don't want even to fight against them," Tikhanovskaya said during a meeting with Warsaw's Belarusian community.

Russia faces backlash from Poland for demanding gas payments in roubles

Moscow faced criticism over its call to be paid for its gas in Russia's national currency as Poland rejected the demands.

"The contract... sets the means of payment. It does not allow one party to modify this according to its will," Pawel Majewski, head of Poland's state oil and gas firm, was quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

Germany also voiced its disapproval of the move, calling it a breach of contract.

US Justice Department charges four Russian agents for cyber attacks

The United States Justice Department unsealed charges against four Russian agents for a series of cyber attacks on energy infrastructure around the world.

The individuals charged launched hacking attacks against a number of a targets around the world - including a US nuclear power facility, a petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia, and thousands of computers across 135 countries from 2012 to 2018.

