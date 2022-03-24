US sanctions Russia’s lower parliament house, oligarchs

These new penalties sanction the Russian State Duma itself as an entity

The United States on Thursday announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russian lawmakers, oligarchs and defense companies in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

The measures, which involve freezing US-held assets, single out 328 members of Russia's lower house State Duma, and 48 defense companies "that fuel (President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," said a statement released as US President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels focused on the war.

The sanctions on Russia’s defense institutions aim to target firms contributing to Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine and their supply chains, penalizing those who “produce weapons that have been used in Russia’s assault against Ukraine’s people, infrastructure, and territory,” the White House said.

These new penalties also sanction the Duma itself as an entity, along with a number of notable Russian oligarchs - including Sberbank head Herman Gref and billionaire businessman Gennady Timchenko.

Additionally, Washington announced the creation of an initiative to promote information sharing between Kyiv’s Western allies on efforts to evade Russian sanctions.

“As long as President Putin continues this war, the United States and allies and partners are committed to ensuring the Russian government feels the compounding effects of our current and future economic actions,” the White House pledged in a statement.