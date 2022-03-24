US making plans in case Russia uses chemical, nuclear weapons

A strategy group is working to monitor and mitigate risks, examining major geopolitical shifts

The White House set up a team of experts, planning how the United States could respond if Russia uses weapons of mass destruction in the invasion of Ukraine, senior administration officials said on Thursday.

Russia repeatedly raised the prospect of using nuclear weapons, and is struggling to overcome Ukraine's military during the month-old war. However, this week, the Kremlin said such weapons would only be used in the case of an "existential threat," according to Reuters.

US officials warned that Russia's accusations that Ukraine might use chemical weapons are a lie and a possible indication Moscow may resort to using them, given past precedent.

The White House National Security Council sent an internal memo to agencies on February 28 to create a strategy group, examining major geopolitical shifts occurring due to the invasion, officials said.

A second group, known internally as the "Tiger Team," is looking at the next three months.

The strategy group is working "to monitor and mitigate risks while considering how to advance and defend US interests," one US official said, according to Reuters.

The teams are making plans for various scenarios, including Russia's potential use of chemical or biological weapons, the targeting of US security convoys, disruptions to global food supply chains and the continued response to the growing refugee crisis.

The official also said the teams are looking at the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia.