Terminally ill single mother who fled Ukraine speaks to i24NEWS

'I thought that I was about to die, and I wasn't afraid of it. I was just scared for my little girl'

Roughly 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion one month ago, each with a story. i24NEWS sat down with Yelena Buvana, a single mother with a terminal illness who fled the war-torn country.

"People say that when you have a terminal illness, you feel less pain tight before your death, and that's what started happening to me," Buvana explained.

"I thought that I was about to die, and I wasn't afraid of it. I was just scared for my little girl. I needed to figure out how to save her."

After crossing the border, Buvana and her 14-year-old daughter Anastasia went to a nearby humanitarian center to seek medical aid.

"She was barely walking," said Dr. Alex Gileles-Hillel, a pediatrician from Jerusalem's Hadassah International, working at a medical clinic constructed by Israeli volunteers. "The story we got was that this woman has had terminal breast cancer for ten years."

Buvana had only been treated by surgery, as she couldn't pay for chemotherapy. Her pain was so severe that she fainted once or twice a day.

Before fleeing Ukraine, doctors told her that she only had weeks to live.

"I came here because I didn't want my child to see death," Buvana said. "In my city, there were constant alarms. It affects your nervous system."

She said she ran out of food at home and that there was nothing to give her daughter, but the medical center's kindness changed her life.

Gileles-Hillel explained, "I called Hadassah International and said, 'Listen, we have to help this woman somehow.'"

Hadassah International found a solution. They contacted the former first lady of Poland, who runs a foundation to help relocated refugees from Ukraine, who decided that she would personally take care of Buvana's case.

They found a Ukrainian-speaking family in the north of Poland who agreed to take in Buvana and her daughter. The local hospital admitted her for assessment and initial evaluation.

"There was a time when I dreamed of dying because of the pain, but now I don't hurt as much as before," said Buvana. "I feel that I am alive again."