Biden: Chemical attack by Russia would prompt NATO ‘response’

'Whether or not you're asking whether NATO would cross, we'd make that decision at the time'

While speaking at a press conference following a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, United States President Joe Biden said that the use of chemical weapons by Russia would prompt a “response” from the organization.

"We will respond if [Russia's President Vladimir Putin] uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said.

“It would trigger a response in-kind,” the president said, when asked further about the possibility for NATO to respond militarily to a chemical attack by Moscow.

“Whether or not you're asking whether NATO would cross, we'd make that decision at the time,” the commander-in-chief added.

Biden and additional officials in recent weeks have repeatedly denied the possibility for NATO forces to fight Russia’s troops directly through a military intervention in Ukraine.

Though Washington is providing Ukraine with support, it has rejected Kyiv’s calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine - pledging only to defend nearby NATO territory due to the risks of escalation which a direct encounter with Russia’s troops could pose.

During his remarks on Thursday, Biden said he also supported excluding Russia from the G20 grouping of major economies, and proposed that Kyiv also join the forum if Moscow cannot be removed.

“I raised the possibility [that] if that can't be done, if Indonesia and others do not agree, then we should in my view ask to have... Ukraine... attend the meetings as well,” the official said.