IAEA plans to send staff to Ukraine’s nuclear sites

Grossi 'wants to protect his people, so he wants a safety guarantee'

The International Atomic Energy Agency plans to send 15 to 20 of its experts to nuclear facilities in Ukraine if Moscow and Kyiv reach a deal to preserve the safety of the country’s sites, according to a US representative.

After meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts provided additional information on the atomic watchdog’s plans for the security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities on Thursday.

“[Grossi] wants to protect his people, so he wants a safety guarantee that he can put people on the ground there, maybe 15-20 people,” Lynch told Reuters.

“We had an opportunity to sit with him and his staff to try to formulate a joint effort to get him in there and his staff in there so that they can make a first-hand assessment of how those employees (at Russian-held nuclear facilities) are being treated.”

The IAEA previously voiced concern for the safety of the staff at the Russian-seized Chernobyl nuclear site - the employees there were stuck on shift for over three weeks before being rotated out and replaced with new staff on Sunday.

Another nuclear plant in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, is also currently under Russian control - though the facility is being run by the Ukrainian employees there.

“Right now they're operating under gunpoint,” Lynch said, referring to the staff at the two sites.