Kremlin rebuffs speculation on defense minister’s absence

'The defense minister has a lot to take care of at the moment'

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was too busy for public appearances, as his absence from view for nearly two weeks prompted questions from journalists.

Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, reportedly last appeared in public on March 11 despite his leading role in Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Some Russian media reports speculated that he could have health problems.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sought to quell such rumors however, telling journalists: "The defense minister has a lot to take care of at the moment. There is a special military operation going on.

"This is not the moment for media activity," he added.

The Kremlin said Thursday that Shoigu informed Putin of the latest developments in Ukraine.

Later Thursday, the Russian defense ministry announced a telephone conversation between Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart Suren Papikian.

The two men "discussed the current situation in the region and the areas where Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh are carrying out their tasks," the ministry said.

The defense minister, 66, usually features regularly on state television broadcasts and has been filmed going on expeditions into the Siberian wilderness with Putin.

Russian officials' absences often prompt rumors of illness, due to the fact that the authorities are reluctant to release such information even if true.