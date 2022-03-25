Ukraine Report: War enters second month

Russia says 'first phase' of invasion over, will focus on 'liberation' of Donbas

Fighting continues in Ukraine, with yesterday marking one month since Russian forces crossed the border into its neighbor country. Read on for a recount of today's biggest developments.

The Russian army said Friday that the first phase of its military campaign in Ukraine was over and troops would now focus on the complete "liberation" of the country's eastern Donbas region.

The announcement came amid reports that the Russian military was struggling to make inroads in many of the war theaters in Ukraine, faced with fierce resistance from the locals.

UN says evidence growing of Mariupol mass graves

The head of the UN human rights team in Ukraine said on Friday that monitors had received more information about mass graves in the besieged port city of Mariupol, including one that appeared to hold 200 bodies.

"We have got increasing information on mass graves that are there," Matilda Bogner told journalists by video link from Ukraine, saying some of the evidence came from satellite images.

Russian army says 1,351 soldiers killed in Ukraine

The Russian army on Friday updated its losses in Ukraine to 1,351 soldiers, while saying that it had evacuated more than 400,000 civilians and condemning Western supplies of weapons to Kyiv.

At a Moscow briefing, senior military officials gave the first update on Russian deaths in weeks and said 419,736 civilians were evacuated from Ukraine.

300 estimated fatalities in Russian strike on Mariupol theater, city hall says

Some 300 people died in a Russian airstrike last week on a theater being used as a bomb shelter in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city’s government said citing eyewitnesses.

It was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the site or how the eyewitnesses arrived at the horrific death toll. Soon after the airstrike Ukrainian authorities said more than 1,300 people were sheltering in the building.

Pentagon official: Russia running out of precision munitions in Ukraine war

Russia is running out of precision-guided munitions and is more likely to rely on so-called "dumb bombs" and artillery, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl speculated that he did not believe President Vladimir Putin wanted to have an all-out conflict with NATO, Reuters reported.

Russian ex-president: Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin

It is "foolish" to believe that Western sanctions against Russian businesses could have any effect on the Moscow government, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev reportedly said Friday.

The sanctions will only consolidate the Russian society and not cause popular discontent with the authorities, Medvedev told Russia's RIA news agency in an interview, according to Reuters.

Ukraine re-occupies city near Kyiv

Ukraine re-occupied towns and defensive positions up to 21 miles east of Kyiv, Britain's defense ministry said on Friday.

Russian military chaplain killed by rocket near Ukraine border

A Russian military chaplain has been killed by a Ukrainian rocket attack in southwestern Russia close to the border with Ukraine, the Russian Orthodox Church said on Friday.

Oleg Artyomov was in the village of Zhuravlyovka in Russia's Belgorod region when he "came under shelling from a Ukrainian Smerch (rocket launcher) and died" on Thursday, the Moscow Patriarchate's military department said on social media.