Russian army says 1,351 soldiers killed in Ukraine

Official says 419,736 civilians were evacuated from Ukraine

The Russian army on Friday updated its losses in Ukraine to 1,351 soldiers, while saying that it had evacuated more than 400,000 civilians and condemning Western supplies of weapons to Kyiv.

At a Moscow briefing, senior military officials gave the first update on Russian deaths in weeks and said 419,736 civilians were evacuated from Ukraine.

A senior representative of the General Staff, Sergei Rudskoi, said: "We consider a huge mistake the supplies of arms to Kyiv by Western countries. That prolongs the operation."

The statement came a day after US President Joe Biden Biden and allied leaders promised that more military aid for Ukraine is on the way.

But the delivery stopped short of providing some of the heavy weaponry that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said is urgently needed. Zelenskky has pleaded for planes, tanks and no-fly patrols over Ukraine.