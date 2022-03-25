UN says evidence growing of Mariupol mass graves

Authorities say some 300 perished in theater

The head of the UN human rights team in Ukraine said on Friday that monitors had received more information about mass graves in the besieged port city of Mariupol, including one that appeared to hold 200 bodies.

"We have got increasing information on mass graves that are there," Matilda Bogner told journalists by video link from Ukraine, saying some of the evidence came from satellite images.

She did not elaborate further on the evidence, adding that it was not clear whether the dead were soldiers or civilians.

Also on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said that about 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week on a Mariupol theater that was being used as a shelter.

The UN rights office, which has some 50 staff in the country, has so far counted 1,081 civilian deaths since Russia invaded on February 24.

But verification difficulties meant that toll included "very few" from Mariupol, which has been under heavy bombardment for weeks and virtually cut off from all communication, Bogner said.

"The extent of civilian casualties and the extent of damage raises serious concerns and suggests strongly there have been violations of international humanitarian law and in particular of indiscriminate attacks," she said.