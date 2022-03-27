Ukraine Report: Day 31 of the invasion

One month into the invasion

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 31st day, we take a look at the main developments, that included a statement by US President Joe Biden seen by some as attesting to a shift in Washington attitude to the Kremlin.

White House denies Biden called for regime change in Russia

Joe Biden is not seeking "regime change" in Russia, the White House said Saturday, after the US president declared in a major speech that Vladimir Putin "cannot stay in power."

"The president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region," a White House official said.

"He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

Five wounded after rocket strikes hit western city of Lviv

Two rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Saturday, wounding five people, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said, after local authorities told residents to seek shelter in the wake of powerful blasts on the city's outskirts.

Biden brands Putin 'a butcher'

US President Joe Biden on Saturday branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "butcher" while meeting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw.

Russian minister resurfaces

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reappeared on television after a two-week absence from view prompted questions from journalists.

The defense ministry published a video showing Shoigu chairing a meeting on Russia's weapons budget.

No dates accompany the images on state television, but Shoigu refers to a finance ministry meeting that took place on Friday.

Russia fueling nuclear arms race: Zelensky

Russia's "bragging" about its nuclear weapons is fueling a dangerous arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Doha Forum on Saturday.

Zelensky also called on Qatar, which organizes the annual meeting of international political and business leaders, to increase production of natural gas to counter Russian efforts to use energy as a weapon.

"They are bragging that they can destroy with nuclear weapons not only a certain country but the entire planet," Zelensky said in a live video message to the forum on the 31st day of the Russian military assault against his country.

Russia occupies Chernobyl staff town, Kyiv says

The Russian army took control of the town where staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear site live and captured the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.

"Russian occupiers have invaded Slavutych and occupied the municipal hospital," the military administration of the Kyiv region, which includes the town, wrote on Telegram.

Some 25,000 people live in the town 160 kilometres (99 miles) north of the capital, built after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident.

March 25

Women Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian police general offers to surrender himself for children to be evacuated