Opinion: War in Ukraine must stop now; who to blame can come after

Russia should focus on fighting for its legitimate national interests with words rather than with bombs

Armed violence is not the way to solve conflict, words are. Don’t give into the temptation to fight, choose to talk instead.

The Russian Federation is a superpower, one that Ukraine has no ability to withstand. There is probably no country in the world that could stop the force of the Russian army, and Ukraine certainly cannot.

Therefore, the only solution to the quagmire in the Ukrainian mud is for all sides to stop the bloodshed immediately. There are no winners in wars, just people who lose their lives, their loved ones, and their memories of the peaceful times they once enjoyed.

Whoever saves one life saves the world entire. Each soul that dies in the conflict will not be part of the ‘new world’ that others are fighting so hard to establish. If they had a choice, the war dead would most likely prefer to continue living in an imperfect world, rather than dying for some utopia.

Shared culture

Ukraine is a beautiful country, with wonderful people. Some were born in Russia, and many have Russian spouses, co-workers, friends, and families. Both countries share similar culture, traditions, languages, and literature, and they have far more in common than things that separate them.

Countries that really want to help to resolve the conflict shouldn't encourage their citizens to rush to Ukraine with deadly weapons to fight for their own selfish interests. Bloodthirsty mercenaries looking for action, money, adventure, or whatever it is that they seek will not end the war, they will just make it worse.

Nations that intend to stop the war should concentrate on sending mediators, not weapon deliveries. Increased arms sales will delight arms manufacturers, but it is not clear that it will help innocent Ukrainians caught in the crossfire.

Russia should focus on fighting for its legitimate national interests with words rather than with bombs. It should fight fearlessly for its truth using arguments, not soldiers; using intellectuals in place of generals.

Ukraine be proud and never give up your beliefs but don't let your amazing cities become the theater for the ultimate clash between East and West. Don't let other countries use the blood of your people as a resource for their agendas.

The people of the world should escape from the rabbit hole of biased mass media and social platforms. Reality is not good guys against bad guys, it is not a Hollywood movie. There is no pure evil against pure good. There are at least 50 shades of grey in between.

Stop the war now! Innocent civilians are killed every day. Ukraine is just the ‘collateral damage’ of the real war over money and global domination between Russia and the United States.

It is not the first, and sadly will not be the last, country to bear the consequences of this cruel battle between the two superpowers of the world. Dozens of countries suffered from war on their soil since 1945 because of this rivalry.

And those countries that proclaim themselves the “good ones” standing against “evil,” - instead of adding fuel to the fire with their irresponsible actions seeking profit from the bloodshed, they should at least do the minimum and accept Ukrainian citizens fleeing for their lives.

Instead, they demand refugees submit to impossible bureaucracy, getting visas to enter countries even as they are fleeing their homeland. It is time to stop this tragedy!

A dangerous precedent

Additionally, it is a dangerous precedent for a part of the world to declare war on an entire ethnic group - in this case, Russians – under the justification that it is in response to the actions of the Russian government.

Hundreds of millions of people with Russian roots live in the Russian Federation, and across the world, and they should not become a target for countries and multinational companies that take advantage of the tragedy in Ukraine to promote racist policies.

Supporting and promoting violence and discrimination against people with Russian roots all over the world is a very slippery slope, that could lead to another global tragedy. As every child should know, two wrongs don’t make a right.

No group of human beings is monolithic, and no sides should attempt to falsely paint such a picture. There are many different voices everywhere, and it is very superficial to ignore this fact when it comes to Russians.

Mass media in Russia must show all the suffering the war is causing to regular people living previously peaceful lives in Kyiv, Lviv, and many more cities. Western media should show the agony of the people in Luhansk and Donetsk – it’s the least it should do having ignored their plight for the last eight years.

Extremists seeking blood and war – such as the Azov Battalion and the followers of Stepan Bandera - should not be supplied with weapons and the support of foreign powers. This is the minimum that must be done, after the backing they received for the last eighty years.

Those that promote genocidal ideas must be made voiceless. Any country, TV channel, or multinational company that promotes such dangerous people and ideas is complicit in the atrocities that will eventually follow, because words lead to actions.

It is unacceptable that some countries are calculating how they will benefit from prolonging the war in Ukraine. Any country that now makes money and gains more power from artificially prolonging the conflict must be held accountable.

Perspective

Each side should listen to the other’s perspective, because covering each other’s eyes, ears, and mouths will not lead to a solution. Censoring Russian news in Western countries, and Russia’s similar activity, is another dangerous precedent that is very helpful for the agents of chaos profiting from war and the polarization of the world.

But for people in Kharkiv, Mariupol and elsewhere it means the destruction of their homeland in the name of dollars soaked in Ukrainian blood. It will take time but, in the end, the cause of this tragedy will come to light.

Obviously, the Russian Federation should not have invaded Ukraine, not by any means. Nevertheless, this war could be the inevitable outcome of a chess game played by the people that really rule the world and for them, money speaks, and nothing else matters.

photo by Ben Greenvald Nick Kolyohin

Nick Kolyohin is an Israeli-Russian freelance journalist, based in Tel Aviv, whose work has appeared in CCTV, CGTN, Xinhua News Agency, MSN, and Israel’s Channel 13. Kolyohin was born and raised in Moscow, moved to Israel in the 90s, and served in the Israeli army’s special forces.