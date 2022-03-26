Biden brands Putin 'a butcher'

'What is happening in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century'

US President Joe Biden on Saturday branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "butcher" while meeting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw.

Asked what he thought of Putin after meeting refugees, Biden said: "He's a butcher."

“What I am always surprised by is the depth and strength of the human spirit,” Biden told reporters after his conversations with the refugees. “Each one of those children said something to the effect of, ’Say a prayer for my dad or grandfather or my brother who is out there fighting.”

“Your freedom is ours,” Biden told Poland’s President Andrzej Duda earlier.

The leader earlier joined in on a meeting between Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“I’m confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO,” Biden said. “But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”

"President Biden said what is happening in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century, and we will work together to ensure that this change is in our favor, in Ukraine's favor, in the favor of the democratic world," Kuleba said after the meeting.