Five wounded after rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv

Two rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Saturday, wounding five people, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said, after local authorities told residents to seek shelter in the wake of powerful blasts on the city's outskirts.

Lviv had been largely untouched by violence, rendering it a key hub for people fleeing cities that have been under fierce Russian shelling for several weeks, like Kharkiv in east Ukraine.

"There have been two rocket strikes within the city limits of Lviv," said regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy in an online post.

Earlier he had reported three powerful explosions in the eastern edge of Lviv.