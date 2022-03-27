Ukraine Report: War enters day 32

32 days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine

It's been 32 days since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine, launching a war that devastated the region. Read on for a recount of today's biggest developments.

New Ukraine-Russia talks next week

Ukraine said that the second round of conflict talks between negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow will take place in Turkey from Monday.

"Today, during another round of video negotiations, it was decided to hold the next in-person round of the two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician, wrote on Facebook.

Russia's lead negotiator in the conflict, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed the upcoming talks with Ukraine, but gave a slightly different time frame, saying they would start Tuesday and end Wednesday. - AFP

Biden confronts Putin

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507838900554842115 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507893569645912064 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zelensky says Russian businessmen offered Ukraine support

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukraine received offers of support from Russian businessmen and that Kyiv would give refuge to anyone who backed his country's fight against Moscow.

During an interview with Russian journalists, Zelensky said he received signals of support from Russian businessmen, including Roman Abramovich.

The Ukrainian leader said the businessmen told him they wanted to "do something" and "help somehow" to de-escalate Russia's now month-long military assault on Ukraine.

"Some said that they were ready to help rebuild the country after the war," Zelensky said. - AFP

Twitch streamer raises $226,000 in donations for Ukraine

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508146651751321602 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ukraine 'carefully' considering question of neutrality, says Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv's negotiators are studying a Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality - a key issue for Moscow at conflict negotiations.

"This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied," Zelensky told several independent Russian news organizations. - AFP

Mariupol a site of complete destruction

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507866466208686080 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ukraine interior ministry adviser: Russia destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots

Russia started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Sunday.

This means that the government will have to disperse the stocks of both in the near future.

Denysenko, while speaking on local television, also said Russia was bringing forces to the Ukrainian border on rotation and could make new attempts to advance the invasion.

Two evacuation corridors agreed for Sunday, including from Mariupol

Ukraine and Russia agreed to two 'humanitarian corridors' to evacuate civilians on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507647930433429507 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Russia struck Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles

Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507746431033036814 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Separatist region Luhansk could hold vote

The head of Ukraine's Luhansk separatist region said it could hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko slammed the proposal as part of continued Russian efforts to "undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity." - AFP

Over 3.8 million refugees

The United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, said 3,821,049 Ukrainians have fled the country - an increase of 48,450 from the previous day's figure.

Around 90 percent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine. - AFP