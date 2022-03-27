Half of Ukrainians ready to take up arms, poll finds

'Ukrainians' motivation to resist the invaders is staggering'

Nearly half of Ukrainians aged 18 to 55 are ready to fight to defend their country against Russia, a poll conducted by European scholars suggested on Saturday.

Around 70 percent of men and 30 percent of women said they were willing to take up arms, according to the survey carried out by the Peace Research Institute of Oslo (Prio), with the help of local pollsters Info Sapiens.

The latter questioned more than 1,000 Ukrainians considered of age to defend their country - half of them men and half women - in an attempt to create a representative sample despite the challenges posed by conducting a survey during a war.

Surveyed March 9 through 12, during the third week of the conflict, the respondents answered online questions about their attitudes to four types of resistance.

When presented with the statement: "If the war continues, I will help the resistance by joining direct military combat in open battles against the Russian or pro-Russian forces,” 49 percent responded positively.

Around 47 percent said they would be willing to "help the resistance by joining direct military combat in fortified defense positions of the Ukrainian forces.”

Meanwhile, 80 percent said they were prepared to "help the resistance by providing non-military support to the Ukrainian forces (deliver food, information, or ammunition).”

Finally, 75 percent said they would "serve as a volunteer to help the Ukrainian victims of war (care for injured civilians and soldiers).”

The survey also showed that Ukrainians' willingness to take part in the resistance rose if they or their loved ones were directly affected by Russia's attacks.

"Ukrainians' motivation to resist the invaders is staggering," Prio said in a commentary.