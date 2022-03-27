Putin wants ‘Korean scenario’ in Ukraine, says intelligence chief

'The season of total Ukrainian guerrilla safari will soon begin,' says Gen. Kyrylo Budanov

Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin wants to split Ukraine into two, mimicking the post-war division of North and South Korea, Ukraine's defense intelligence chief said Sunday.

Gen. Kyrylo Budanov - who predicted the invasion as far back as November - said Moscow has been unable to “swallow” Ukraine and could face guerilla warfare, The Guardian reported.

His warning came as Leonid Pasechnik, leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic in Donbas, said he may stage a referendum on his territory becoming part of Russia.

“I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, during which the people will… express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation,” Pasechnik said.

Budanov voiced his belief that Putin wanted to initially take over all of Ukraine, but changed his strategy after failing to take its capital Kyiv and overthrow President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

“Putin is already changing the main operational directions – towards the south and the east. There is reason to believe that he is considering a ‘Korean scenario’ for Ukraine.”

“That is, trying to impose a dividing line between the unoccupied and occupied regions of our country,” the general said, The Guardian reported.

He also predicted that Russian troops would face guerilla tactics if they did manage to take over Mariupol, which has been a site of heavy shelling and casualties.

“We are already seeing attempts to create ‘parallel’ authorities in the occupied territories and force people to give up” Ukraine’s national currency,” Budanov noted.

“The season of total Ukrainian guerrilla safari will soon begin. Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians – how to survive.”