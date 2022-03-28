Ukraine Report: Russia's invasion ongoing in day 33

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, with the war now in day 33

Clashes between Kyiv and Moscow are ongoing as Russia's invasion of its neighbor progresses. Here's what you missed on day 33 of the war in Ukraine.

Russian independent news agency suspends publication

Almost 300 priests and deacons sign anti-war letter as Russia's Patriarch Kirill faces backlash

Hundreds of religious figures in the Russian Orthodox Church signed an open letter voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine after Patriarch Kirill appeared to signal his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We respect the God-given freedom of man, and we believe that the people of Ukraine should make their choice on their own, not at gunpoint, without pressure from the West or the East," the letter said, according to Al Jazeera.

United Nations says nearly 3.9 million people flee Ukraine

Nearly 3.9 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, UN figures showed Monday, with the flow continuing to slow.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said 3,862,797 Ukrainians had fled the country - an increase of 41,748 from Sunday's figures.

Around 90 percent of them are women and children, it added.

Of those who have left, 2.2 million have fled for neighboring Poland, while more than half a million have made it to Romania. Nearly 300,000 have gone to Russia. - AFP

Minister says Kazakhstan doesn't want to be behind Iron Curtain

Kazakhstan does not wish to be behind any new Iron Curtain that Russia may seek to erect, the country's deputy foreign minister said Monday, as Astana treads a fine line amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Kazakhstan has been seeking a balance between distancing itself from Vladimir Putin's offensive in Ukraine and not upsetting its northern ally.

In an interview with German daily Welt, the ex-Soviet state's deputy foreign minister, Roman Vassilenko, signaled that his country was pressing on with its planned reforms, and had no intention of returning to the political setup during the Cold War.

"If there's a new Iron Curtain, we don't want to be behind it," he said. - AFP

Kyiv suburb Irpin 'liberated': Ukrainian minister

Ukrainian forces have "liberated" the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said late Monday in televised remarks.

"In fact, this is now happening in parallel: the armed forces are advancing, the police are advancing, and immediately a sweep is going on completely through the streets... Therefore, the city has now been liberated, but it is still dangerous to be there, " Monastyrsky said. - AFP