Report: Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning at talks

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who is currently facing sanctions, and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Abramovich and at least two senior members of the Ukraine team were affected, according to the report. Abramovich accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate a solution to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Symptoms included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, the WSJ report added.

The report continues that the conditions of Abramovich and the negotiators, which includes Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov have improved, and their lives are not in danger.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed the incident to Reuters but said Abramovich had not allowed it to stop him from working.

According to the Kremlin, Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine; however, the process was now in the hands of the negotiating teams from both sides.

The billionaire owner of the Chelsea football club and a number of other figures was recently added to a list of individuals whose assets in the EU can be seized.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. However, Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.