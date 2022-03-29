Russian mercenary group deploys in Ukraine: UK intel

UK's defense ministry says Russia 'likely been forced' to move Wagner Group mercenaries from Africa and Syria

Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary group with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has deployed in eastern Ukraine, according to British intelligence Monday.

“They are expected to deploy more than 1,000 mercenaries, including senior leaders of the organization, to undertake combat operations,” the UK’s ministry of defense said.

Ukraine’s forces took back ground from invading Russian forces in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky Monday.

"Due to heavy losses and a largely stalled invasion, Russia has highly likely been forced to reprioritize Wagner personnel for Ukraine at the expense of operations in Africa and Syria," the UK’s defense ministry added.

The Wagner Group, besides being known from fighting in eastern Ukraine, has also participated in civil wars in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali.

The mercenary group, with ties to Russia’s defense ministry, has been accused of committing war crimes in these countries.

"What is happening in Ukraine is a repetition of what we have seen in Syria," Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International, told AFP on Tuesday.

The war has claimed thousands of lives already, with Ukrainian officials saying some 5,000 have died in Russia’s siege of the city of Mariupol, which is on the Black Sea.

On the other side of irregular soldiers, foreigners have come to help Ukraine fight against Russia’s invasion, a phenomenon justice ministers from seven European Union countries warned against on Monday.

The ministers from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Belgium said they “have unanimously discouraged Europeans from joining,” according to a statement released after a meeting in Brussels.