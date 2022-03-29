Ukraine's Zelensky: Tougher Russian sanctions needed quickly

'Doesn't everything the Russia military has done to date warrant an oil embargo?' Zelensky says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western nations on Monday to quickly toughen sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo.

This is to stop Moscow from having a free hand to escalate its measures against the country, he said.

Zelensky, in his nightly video address to the Ukrainians, said the West miscalculated in delaying sanctions last year and that the invasion followed.

"A full-scale war has begun. Now there are many hints and warnings that supposedly tougher sanctions, such as an embargo on Russian oil supplies to Europe, will be put in place if Russia uses chemical weapons," Zelensky said, according to Reuters, occasionally banging his hands on a table.

"There are simply no words... We, people who are alive, have to wait. Doesn't everything the Russia military has done to date warrant an oil embargo? Don't phosphorous bombs warrant it? A shelled chemical production facility or a shelled nuclear power plant doesn't warrant it?"

The month-old invasion of Ukraine saw over 3.9 million Ukrainians flee the country and left thousands dead or injured.

According to Zelensky, sanctions have to be "effective and serious" given Russia's current actions.

"If the sanctions packages are weak or do not work strongly enough if they can be circumvented, it creates a dangerous illusion for the Russian leadership, as if they will be permitted to continue doing what they are doing now," he said, Reuters reported.

"Ukrainians are paying for this with their lives. Thousands of lives."